The 5 Best Looks From the 2023 Critics’ Choice Awards

The best and brightest of TV and film were honored in Los Angeles on Jan. 15.

Aubrey Plaza and Kerry Washington. Steve Granitz/Getty Images (left), Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images

The 28th Annual Critics’ Choice Awards brought out some of Hollywood’s hottest stars.on Sunday, Jan. 15, in Los Angeles. The ceremony, hosted by comedian Chelsea Handler, honored the best in TV and film as voted upon by the Critics' Choice Association. While Everything Everywhere All At Once and Abbott Elementary were top nominees of the evening (with 14 and six nominations, respectively), the red carpet was full of winners in the fashion department.

Below are six of our favorite looks from the evening.

Anya Taylor-Joy

Anya Taylor-Joy on the red carpet at the 2023 Critics' Choice Awards. Steve Granitz/Getty Images

The Menu actress dazzled in a nude Dior Haute Couture gown embellished with scalloped detailing. Her outfit, styled by Ryan Hastings, was accessorized with sparkly strappy heels and Tiffany & Co. jewelry, including dazzling earrings, rings, a bracelet and statement necklace.

The 26-year-old star’s icy blonde locks were swept up into a chic high bun, courtesy of hairstylist Gregory Russell, while makeup artist Georgie Eisdell opted for a bronze smoky eye, pink lips and matte skin.

Janelle Monáe

Janelle Monáe was honored with the 2023 Critics’ Choice SeeHer Award. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

A winner on and off the red carpet, Monáe wore a head-turning sheer black Vera Wang halter dress with cut-out detailing on the hips. Her look, styled by Alexandra Mandelkorn, was accessorized with jewelry from Messika.

Makeup artist Keita Moore gave the 37-year-old actress glam, winged eyeliner and a nude lip, while hairstylist Nikki Nelms opted for an intricate up-do with woven string.

Monáe accepted the Critics’ Choice SeeHer Award, which honors individuals who advocate for gender equity while portraying diverse characters that push gender norms on-screen. She was presented with the honor by her Glass Onion costar, Kate Hudson. Monáe was also nominated for Best Actress for her work in the Rian Johnson-directed film.

Michelle Williams

Michelle Williams attends the 28th Annual Critics’ Choice Awards. Michael Tran/Getty Images

The Fabelmans actress looked stunning in an embellished one-shoulder gold Louis Vuitton dress accessorized with Tiffany & Co. jewels. Her full ensemble was styled by Kate Young. Makeup artist Angela Levin went with rosy cheeks and pink lips while the star wore her signature blonde bob in waves, styled by hairstylist Chris McMillan.

Williams, who was nominated for Best Actress for her work in the Steven Spielberg-directed film, walked the red carpet with her celebrity BFF, Girls5Eva star Busy Philipps.

Aubrey Plaza

Aubrey Plaza on the red carpet at the 28th Annual Critics’ Choice Awards. Steve Granitz/Getty Images

The White Lotus actress dazzled in a sparkly black Louis Vuitton dress with an alluring ombre neckline. The gown included a thigh-high slit, which perfectly showed off the star’s strappy black heels. She accessorized her look, which was styled by Jessica Paster, with Pomellato jewelry.

Plaza’s blonde locks were pulled back into an up-do, courtesy of hairstylist Mark Townsend, while makeup artist Kathy Jeung opted for a bold smoky eye with some shimmer.

The Emily the Criminal star recently opened up to W magazine about why she wants to see more female antiheroes in film—read more here.

Kerry Washington

Kerry Washington at the 28th Annual Critics’ Choice Awards. Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images

The Scandal actress absolutely sparkled on the red carpet, wearing a sequined Giorgio Armani gown styled by Law Roach. The 45-year-old paired her glitzy outfit with Bulgari jewelry and Santoni footwear.

Makeup artist Carola Gonzalez gave Washington the glam to match, with glittery lids and a pink lip, and hairstylist Takisha Sturdivant-Drew pulled Washington’s curly locks back from her face in a slicked back up-do.

