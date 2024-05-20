The 5 Skin and Haircare Products Kate Love Can’t Do Without
Locking down a solid skin and haircare routine is imperative. This is particularly true as summer approaches. With hotter weather and higher UV indexes, our skin—and especially our facial skin—needs greater attention.
Summer is only weeks away, meaning model Kate Love’s latest skincare video couldn’t have been better timed. In the reel, she shared the five skin and haircare products that she “used until the last drop.” In other words, these are her all-time recommendations.
Given that the model spends much of her time in Miami, where she lives with her husband, NBA player Kevin Love, and their daughter, Love is accustomed to summers under a strong sun. Here are the five products that keep her skin and hair healthy, hydrated and glowing year-round.
Bonjout Beauty LE BALM, $120 (bonjoutbeauty.com)
Love uses this restorative and regenerative serum on her face every morning and night. The serum promises deep nourishment and skin barrier repair.
Wander Beauty On-the-Glow Blush and Illuminator, $38 (wanderbeauty.com)
This on-the-go product from Wander Beauty doubles as both a blush and an illuminator. Love keeps the product—designed for cheeks, lips, eyes and body—in her “purse at all times.”
U Beauty The BARRIER Bioactive Treatment, $198 (ubeauty.com)
Made with bioactive marine ingredients, this overnight serum is designed to boost your skin’s moisture at the same time that it softens and strengthens. Love puts it on top of her other skincare products both at night and in the morning.
Oribe Après Beach Wave and Shine Spray, $46 (oribe.com)
The one hair product in the lineup, this pick from Oribe is a good one. According to the model, she and her husband both use the spray to achieve “a little shine and a little finish,” without the crunch that typically accompanies a hairspray.
The last product that Love can’t do without is Skin Medicinal’s prescription-grade retinol. Unlike her other recommendations, this one can’t be bought online. But Love promises that the product—which has made her skin better than ever—is worth the trip to the dermatologist to get a prescription.