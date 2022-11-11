The Story Behind the Itty Bitty Chanel Bikini From Jennifer Aniston’s ‘Allure’ Cover

Jennifer Aniston Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Jennifer Aniston is feeling her best at 53. The Friends alum got vulnerable in her December cover story for Allure, talking openly about her IVF journey to what she wants to tell her future self. But it’s her cover photo that really puts the actress out there. She posed in a teeny-tiny bikini that was first worn on the runway 26 years ago.

The vintage Chanel number was made famous on the runway by models Stella Tennant and Eva Herzigova in 1996. Four years ago Kim Kardashian wore the risqué set and posed for an Instagram photo, making the revealing piece even more viral. (It’s available to rent from a Los Angeles-based vintage store EL CYĆER.)

“I feel the best in who I am today, better than I ever did in my 20s or 30s even, or my mid-40s,” Aniston said in the interview. “We needed to stop saying bad s--- to ourselves,” she said. “You’re going to be 65 one day and think, I looked f---ing great at 53.”

Aniston also opened up about how the years of being a tabloid “bump watch” staple and the narrative about her being selfish and not giving her ex-husbands Brad Pitt and Justin Theroux kids has affected her.

“End of an era,” Aniston captioned a post from the article photo shoot of her looking as fit as ever in a revealing black dress. “Thank you @allure for making me the cover girl of your very last print issue 🤍.”

Theroux, 51, whom she was with for nine years, chimed in to the comments of the post that garnered almost six million likes in two days. He left a fist bump and heart emoji in support.

Aniston said the baby-making road was incredibly challenging, both as a woman struggling with fertility and as an extremely famous actress. She has no regrets, however, because the entire journey made her who she is today.

“I feel like I’m coming through a period that was challenging and coming back into the light,” Aniston continued. “I have had to do personal work that was long overdue, parts of me that hadn’t healed from the time I was a little kid. I’m a very independent person. I’ve realized you will always be working on stuff. I am a constant work in progress. Thank God. How uninteresting would life be if we all achieved enlightenment and that was it?”

