This Christen Harper-Approved Clean Ingredient Lip Combo Is on Sale Now
Much like the rest of the beauty and makeup community, SI Swimsuit model Christen Harper is a big fan of Tower 28’s products.
The Los Angeles native is constantly trying to cut out toxins and use only clean ingredients when it comes to both what she feeds her body and what she puts on her skin. The wellness enthusiast, who lives a plant-based lifestyle, is also constantly encouraging fans to be aware of the products they use. That’s why she loves Tower 28, a beauty brand that is committed to creating products with non-irritating ingredients and high performance value.
And, the brand is having its annual friend and family sale, offering 28% off orders of $50 or more and 20% off all other orders now through Sunday, June 16.
Harper’s go-to glossy pink lip combo features two affordable, juicy, hydrating and long-lasting products from the brand. Shop her lip routine below, and the entire website (at a discount) at tower28beauty.com.
Minute Media may earn a small commission from your purchase at the following links.
OneLiner Lip Liner in “Work of Art,” $15 (tower28beauty.com)
This ultra-creamy lip liner glides on smoothly and is the perfect pinky-nude “your lips but better shade,” Harper said. On June 23, Tower 28 is set to drop three additional shades of the liner.
ShineOn Lip Jelly in “Coconut,” $16 (tower28beauty.com)
We’ve tried multiple shades of this lip jelly and each one is simply perfection. It’s a super glossy, yet non-sticky formula that is bound to get compliments. “They are so good,” Harper said of the product. “Lip glosses can have a lot of metals and bad things in them and you ingest it all day long because it‘s on your lips.” Harper also owns the cashew color and clear version of the product, which she has been using and loving since 2021.
Shop other SI LIfestyle-approved products we’re snagging while they are on sale below.
MakeWaves™ Mascara, $20 (tower28beauty.com)
This mascara, available in a jet black and beautiful cocoa brown color, is the secret to a minimalist clean girl makeup look. It adds length and definition to your lashes with a mess-free and clump-free application.
SOS Rescue Spray, $28 (tower28beauty.com)
This hydrating, anti-bacterial spray mist is formulated with hypochlorous acid, a mild disinfectant that can clean your skin, reduce inflammation and speed up your skin's natural healing processes. It‘s a best-seller (and staple in every beauty fanatic’s travel tote and purse) for good reason.