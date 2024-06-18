This Lip Combo Is Integral to Ellie Thumann’s Summer Skincare Routine
Summer may not officially have started yet, but the weather says otherwise. It feels like the season has arrived, which means that it’s just about time to perfect our summer skincare routines.
If you’re like us, you have your staples and then your seasonal favorites. The staples are your year-round products—the ones you use despite the temperature. But, today, it’s the seasonal favorites that we’re concerned with.
In the summer, we’re all bound to get more sun exposure. And while we love the added vitamin D, we know that more sun means we need to be extra diligent about hydrating our skin. For model Ellie Thumann, her seasonal skincare routine calls for six products—everything from hydrating lip glosses to under eye cream.
Right now, we’re focusing on her go-to lip products, as that might be the area where we’re most lacking when it comes to seasonal skincare. Below are the two hydrating glosses that the 22-year-old relies on during the summer, according to her latest Instagram post.
Minute Media may earn a small commission from your purchase at the following links.
Rhode Peptide Lip Treatment, $18 (rhodeskin.com)
If you’re looking for a lip product that moisturizes at the same time that it leaves your lips plumped and glossy, look no further. Rhode’s peptide gloss comes in four flavors, and Thumann opted for the unscented one.
Stila Cosmetics Plumping Lip Glaze, $16.80 (stilacosmetics.com)
With over a dozen shades to choose from, this high-shine lip glaze simultaneously plumps and hydrates. Every shade features a refreshing mint flavor and a sweet sparkly finish. She layered the Stila product on top of the Rhode peptide gloss for the ultimate hydrating, plump combo.