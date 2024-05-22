This Xandra Pohl and Ellie Thumann-Approved Makeup Primer Is 25% Off Right Now
SI Swimsuit model Ellie Thumann and rookie Xandra Pohl know the power of a high-quality makeup primer. As women who are constantly on camera, attending red carpets or dancing the night away, the brand stars love making little to no touch-ups throughout the night. That’s why they use the best-selling Milk Makeup Hydro Grip primer for the perfect, hydrated base that produces a long-lasting, flawless glam look.
And, the best part is, the fan-favorite, Allure beauty award-winning product is on sale for Memorial Day with the code “MILKFAM.”
Minute Media may earn a small commission from your purchase at the following links.
Milk Makeup Hydro Grip Hydrating Face Primer, $38 (milkmakeup.com)
The primer, formulated with hyaluronic acid, is meant to create a hydrated, grippy base, ideal for long-lasting makeup that is resistant to “meltdown and caking.” The gel primer is vegan, cruelty-free, paraben-free, silicone-free, oil-free, fragrance-free and gluten-free.
Miami-based DJ Xandra expressed her loved for the product several months ago, and admitted that when she’s out and about and under the sun she is prone to sweating, especially in her T-zone and upper lip. This primer, however, makes her makeup stay in place and withstand any sweat and fallout.
Thumann, on the other hand, tapped her trusty makeup artist Stephanie Ruiz for her stunning, full-glam, glowy looks during SI Swimsuit’s 2024 issue launch weekend events at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Fla. The glam guru used the Milk Makeup primer to set and secure all of the YouTuber’s breathtaking looks.