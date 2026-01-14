Tunde Oyeneyin Proves There’s Nothing More Chic Than a Chocolate Brown Suit
Chocolate brown is one of those colors that embodies a different type of opulence that truly can’t be matched. The rich shade continues to make its way through the fashion world, with none other than fitness guru Tunde Oyeneyin as the next person taking this hue out for a spin.
Oyeneyin decided that a monochrome moment would be the best way to show her style off in this on-the-rise pigment. She wowed in a pantsuit set consisting of a fitted blazer and pants that were both utterly chic. Keeping it all in the same family, she then topped it off with an oversized trench coat. Her ensemble was already fire, but earned even more points for incorporating none other than chocolate brown.
A little commotion for the hair? Because no one ever said monochrome has to be limited to clothes. She marvelously executed her latest dark brown hairstyle. So much so that this banged look is an easy favorite among celebrities. Other aspects of her ensemble that hold similar sentiments were her dark brown clutch purse and pointed shoes.
A glimspe at Oyeneyin’s 2026
When she’s not serving up a delicious chocolate suit set, Oyeneyin is doing what Oyeneyin does best: slaying.
As per the rest of her Instagram slides, the New York Times Bestseller has been preoccupied with exploring the Big Apple along with a few of her Sistas co-stars. She can be seen screaming for joy in front of a billboard promoting the BET+ show in one slide, while in another, Oyeneyin sat next to the rest of her castmates for a lovely interview.
A few more highlights include her visiting the BET+ offices, a quick lesson on how to achieve the perfect winged eyeliner look (Oyeneyin believes it’s all about the strokes!) and a cute video of a pup observing city life through a car window. Based on these clips and more, it’s safe to say she’s having a pretty good time on the press tour and wherever else the wind has taken her over the course of a few days.
“The last 48” appeared to be amazing, but the next 48 remain to be seen. What else will Oyeneyin get up to? Only her Instagram grid will tell. Until then, however, her fans know just where to find her—on a New York City billboard and in Tyler Perry’s Sistas streaming on BET+.