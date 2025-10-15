Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 2025: Where to Watch, Featured Models and More
It’s time to break out those angel wings, fashion fans: the iconic Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show is officially back!
The brand returned to the runway last year after a hiatus that began in 2019. Still, this year is a special one, as it marks the 30th anniversary of the show as a whole, which first took to the catwalk back in 1995.
The show will air live tonight, Oct. 15, and we’re here to ensure you have all the information you need to enjoy the event.
When and where to watch
The show will air live tonight, Oct. 15, at 7 p.m. ET.
Viewers have options for where to catch the live footage, which will be streaming on Prime Video (Amazon Live), as well as Victoria’s Secret’s official Instagram, TikTok and YouTube.
Pink carpet pre-show
There will be a red (excuse us, we meant a pink) carpet pre-show just before the live event begins, and viewers can check it out on the same channels as the show itself. Fashion designer Law Roach and Milk Makeup co-founder Zanna Rassi will be on hand to co-host!
Pre-show coverage will begin at 6:30 p.m. ET.
All of the models
Since the show was announced several weeks ago, the brand has slowly been confirming which models will take to the stage in the brand’s popular lingerie and lounge looks. As of this article’s publishing, the following models have been confirmed for the event.
SI Swimsuit models
Several faces familiar to the SI Swimsuit family will be taking a stroll down the sparkling catwalk this evening, including:
- Angel Reese
- Ashley Graham
- Barbara Palvin
- Emily Ratajkowski
- Gigi Hadid
- Irina Shayk
- Lily Aldridge
- Suni Lee
- Yumi Nu
Both Reese and Suni will be making history tonight, as they’ll be the first-ever athletes to walk in the show.
“Stepping into a dream: From Angel to a Victoria’s Secret ANGEL. I’m finally getting my wings ,” Reese wrote in the caption of her Instagram post announcing the achievement. “I’ll be walking the Victoria’s Secret 2025 runway show for the first time, and it feels like destiny. ✨ Wings on, heels ready…Catch me on the runway💗.”
Other models
And there will be many other well-known and beloved models strutting their stuff tonight, including:
- Adriana Lima
- Alessandra Ambrosio
- Alex Consani
- Anok Yai
- Barbie Ferreira
- Candice Swanepoel
- Daiane Sodre
- Doutzen Kroes
- Imaan Hamman
- Joan Smalls
- Paloma Elsesser
- Precious Lee
- Quenlin Blackwell
- Stella Maxwell
- Taylor Hill
Musical headliners
Undeniably, one of the most memorable parts of any Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show is the musical guests who perform their hits live alongside the models during each segment.
These incredible performers set the mood for the overall show and often create fun, energetic moments for the program. This year, the brand put together a truly magnificent mix of musical powerhouses—here’s who to expect:
Missy Elliot
A Grammy-winning musician and producer, Elliot’s high-energy tracks defined an entire generation and embody the sound and style of the Y2K era. But don’t just take our word for it—her classic 2001 hit “Get Ur Freak On” just topped The Rolling Stones’ list of “The 250 Greatest Songs of the 21st Century So Far.”
TWICE
Comprised of nine talented members, TWICE is the definition of K-pop royalty. Their catchy sound and incredible choreography have led them to success both on the charts and on social media, with many of their songs accompanied by viral dance moments.
Karol G
Speaking of “royalty,” there’s no denying Karol G has a crown all her own. The Colombian artist won her first Grammy in 2024 for Best Música Urbana Album and has six Latin Grammy Awards. And as if that alone weren’t impressive enough, her Mañana Será Bonito Tour was also the highest-grossing Latin tour of all time by a female artist.
Madison Beer
Beer is a multi-hyphenate whose career took off after she was discovered by Justin Bieber through her covers of popular songs posted online. She recently released a music video for her single, “Yes Baby,” and promised fans a sneak peek at some new music during her Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show performance—so be sure to tune in!