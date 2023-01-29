Hunter McGrady. Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

Just about everyone is trying out the viral Mary Phillips makeup technique—including SI Swimsuit models.

Hunter McGrady shared a “get ready with me” video on Instagram on Jan. 26 as she demonstrated the underpainting method made famous by the celebrity makeup artist. The technique involves applying contour and concealer first, then topping it with a light layer of foundation.

The five-time SI Swimsuit model started her clip with a fresh face. A cute pink headband held McGrady’s hair back as she began to apply Nudestix Bronzer Stick ($35) in the shade Bondi Bae as contour. She followed that up with Kosas Revealer Concealer ($28) in Tone 02.

After blending both products into her face, the 29-year-old applied a light layer of Armani Beauty foundation. She finished off the rest of her makeup routine with blush and highlighter, then did her eye makeup and colored her lips in with liner.

“GRWM using the viral @maryphillips technique!” McGrady wrote in her caption, where she listed many of the specific products she used to achieve her look.

McGrady then styled her hair and showed off her final glam as she winked and blew a kiss at the camera. Several of the model’s 721,000 followers piped in to the comments section to compliment her.

“She's a natural beauty ❤️,” commented one fan, while another person wrote, “My gosh. I will never not be shocked by your beauty.”

“Skin is glowing 💚,” a follower said, while one individual piped in to say, “You did your contour first? I'm going to try that. Looks like you can use less foundation that way. Very cool.”

