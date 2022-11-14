Everything You Need to Know About the Air Cut

The latest TikTok hair trend is a wispier take on the Wolf Cut.

Su Arslanoglu/Getty Images

With holiday parties just around the corner, the start of winter is the perfect time to debut a new haircut. This latest TikTok hair trend might be the inspo you need for your next visit to the salon.

What is an Air Cut?

An Air Cut involves a lot of closely-cut layers concentrated at the front of the hair to frame the face. The Air Cut comes with thin and wispy bangs that add a lot of fluff and volume, even without proper styling.

“The airy hairstyle is fast becoming the new trend on TikTok,” hairstylist Stephen Buller told Refinery29. “This airy style is lightweight and flowy, and it’s all about creating movement (and) a beautiful shape that can be personalized on pretty much every hair texture.”

The Air Cut is a less drastic and shaggy and more wispy version of the Wolf Cut, which went viral a couple years ago.

Celebrity hairstylist Neil Moodie describes the Wolf Cut as “a mix of the shag haircut and a mullet, but generally created on longer hair. It has shorter choppy layers on the top and longer choppy layers around the sides and back.”

Where did the Air Cut come from?

The Air Cut trend began in South Korea. It’s meant to add volume to naturally finer hair but can also create an effortless and airy look to thicker hair that often feels and looks heavy.

How do I ask for the Air Cut?

On the off chance that your hairstylist isn’t on TikTok and hasn’t heard of the Air Cut, here’s how you can explain it. Reference photos are always helpful, too.

Ask for voluminous layers, if you don’t already have them. If you do, give them a slight trim and add more face framing layers. If you want a more subtle and easy-to-maintain look, ask for “airy bangs.”

The #airbangs has three million views and tons of aspirational videos.

Make sure to follow SI Lifestyle in Google News!