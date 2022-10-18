What is Mascara Cocktailing and Why is it All Over My FYP?

It’s a simple trick that might just change your eyelash game. Extensions who?

A recent mascara cocktailing phenomenon has been taking over TikTok and making its way into makeup artist vocabulary. It’s a rather simple trick that involves stacking multiple types of mascara, each with a different primary goal, to achieve the best looking, clump-free, glam eyelashes.

What Is Mascara Cocktailing?

L’Oréal Paris, best known for their telescopic mascara that went viral on TikTok with the hashtag #lorealtelescopic, first coined the term. The makeup brand released the mascara mixology philosophy which encourages people to layer their Telescopic and Lash Paradise mascaras for “major lash impact.”

Telescopic ($12.99) is meant for lengthening, while Lash Paradise ($12.99) is meant for volumizing. Both mascaras are available at Ulta and Target. Depending on what people need, or what their eyelashes lack, consumers choose the mascara that is best for them. Mascara cocktailing advocates for layering both types of mascaras, of any brand, for maximum effect.

The third sister to lengthening and volumizing is curling mascara. Benefit’s Roller Lash ($27) is a great option that features a “Hook ’n’ Roll” brush that “grabs, separates, lifts” with a “curve-setting formula” that holds for 12 hours, according to the Benefit website. And the best part, it can be layered on top of their lengthening They’re Real ($27) mascara and their volumizing Bad Gal Bang ($27) mascara.

How to Use a Mascara Cocktail:

The sequence is as follows:

Step one: Curl your eyelashes. Start with one coat of one mascara, add another coat of a different mascara (and a third coat of a different mascara if desired). Then step back, assess if your eyelashes need more length, volume or curl and add more mascara catered to the desired effect.

The curl, length and volume mascara trio is sold in a set for $25 on benefitcosmetics.com