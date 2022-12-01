Willow Smith Stuns in Stella McCartney Set Modeled by Bella Hadid at Paris Fashion Week

The singer rocked the look at the premiere of dad Will Smith’s ‘Emancipation’ premiere.

Willow Smith hit the Emancipation premiere at Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles on Nov. 30 looking absolutely stunning.

The singer—whose dad, Will Smith, stars in the film—wore a set from Stella McCartney’s summer 2023 collection. The monochromatic menswear-inspired look featured a black vest as a top and low-rise black pants with bejeweled hip cutouts, which Smith paired with patent black platforms. She opted to style her asymmetrical bob haircut in a wet-looking style that obscured one eye, while her makeup included a heavy smoky eye, bleached eyebrows and a nude lip.

Willow Smith attends the premiere of ‘Emancipation’. Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

The “Meet Me at Our Spot” singer shared her look on Instagram, captioning her post, “If you love me, amazing. If you hate me, fantastic. <🖤>.”

Singer-songwriter Charlotte Kemp Muhl commented, “Hottest creature on planet X,” while singer Kyle Dion simply said, “PANTSssssss.” One fan chimed in to comment on Smith’s hairstyle, saying, “Am I tripping or she kinda looks like Rihanna with that hair 😮.”

If you think Smith’s outfit looks familiar, you’re right. It was worn by supermodel Bella Hadid at Paris Fashion Week in October at the Centre Pompidou.

The luxury fashion designer spoke with Vogue after the fashion show to talk about her collection, and McCartney shared that this is her most sustainable one yet.

“It’s 87% sustainable, this collection… I’m so chuffed,” McCartney said. “I hope nothing was compromised. You shouldn’t see any of the sustainability. It should just look like the most glamorous show.”

McCartney also told British Vogue that she incorporated regenerative cotton, faux-leather and plant-based materials into the collection in an effort to be more environmentally conscious.

Emancipation will be released in select theaters on Friday, Dec. 2 and will be available to stream on Apple TV+ beginning Friday, Dec. 9.

