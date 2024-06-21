Lindsey Vonn Speaks to WNBA Atmosphere After New York Liberty Courtside Appearance
Lindsey Vonn has always been a big supporter of other athletes. The former professional alpine skier has been known to travel all around the country to sit front row at the best and biggest sporting events. So, when it comes to the increasing attention on women’s sports, it comes as no surprise that she is one of the biggest cheerleaders for female athletes across the board.
Vonn made that known last night. The 39-year-old sat courtside to watch the New York Liberty take on the Los Angeles Sparks at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. The athlete showed up in support of Sabrina Ionescu, the No. 1 overall draft pick in the 2020 WNBA Draft. However, Vonn ended the evening in awe of it all: the players and the overall atmosphere.
For months, it’s been apparent that women’s basketball, in particular, is getting the attention it deserves. But Vonn confirmed that after her stop at Barclays Center. In an Instagram post from the evening, the Minnesota native voiced her excitement about the positive change she’s seeing in the league alongside powerful videos and photos that proved her point.
“Had the privilege of watching this bada-- play basketball in a packed stadium last night! The energy is different… you can feel it!” Vonn wrote in the caption. “Women’s sports are freaking amazing!!”
As a former pro athlete herself, she certainly understands the experience of being a woman in professional athletics. And she’s glad to see that her fellow female athletes are beginning to get their well-deserved attention.