Sharina Gutierrez Offers Words of Encouragement for Fellow Mothers
Sharina Gutierrez is a hard-working model, but she’s also a full-time mom. And sometimes, according to a recent video that she shared on her Instagram, it’s not as easy as it may seem.
The mom of three is currently in New York with her daughters, who both happen to be sick. The circumstances have encouraged her to reflect on the hard work that moms put in day in and day out to care for their children—work that often goes underappreciated.
Gutierrez took to her social media to offer praise for all moms out there. In particular, she took a moment to express her appreciation for fellow model Ashley Graham, who is “juggling so many hats,” from her career to motherhood and everything in between.
“A shout out to all the Mamas out there showing up for your families , careers , life , and still finding time for yourself. You are not alone,” she wrote in the caption of the Instagram clip. “Shout to @ashleygraham who inspires so many with her free spirit and empowering energy!”
Her point was simple: to give praise to those women she looks up to and to encourage others to do the same. “Let’s normalize cheering one another on,” she said. “Because this life is not for the weak. Parenting is far from easy. Being a Mama can feel so lonely at times. There is so much power in community! We are all strong , empowering , and inspiring.”
If we know one thing, it’s that Gutierrez—a model, mother and the founder of Mama Mantra—deserves all that same praise she gave to her role models, too.