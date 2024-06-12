Supermodel Iman Reveals the Best Career Advice She’s Ever Received
Iman has landed the cover of InStyle’s June 2024 30th anniversary issue, and the Somali–American supermodel and entrepreneur opened up about everything from her pioneering career to motherhood and more in an accompanying cover story.
The 68-year-old Iman Cosmetics CEO and founder also divulged that the best career advice she’s ever received came from fashion designer Donna Karan.
“Donna Karan was with Anne Klein. And then she decided that she was going to leave and create her own brand. And her big show, I worked; I was one of the models. And one of the things that she said that I remember very clearly was, ‘I’m terrified starting this chapter on my own, but I have just designed the perfect seven pieces that only a woman can design,’” Iman reflected of the 75-year-old designer and philanthropist’s wisdom. “And obviously then it became one of the biggest shows and one of the biggest successes, but the advice that she was giving to all the girls is don’t ever get afraid of getting out of your lane. There is no lane for you.”
Iman was captured by photography duo Ahmad Barber and Donté Marice for the digital feature, which has already drawn tons of fanfare on Instagram following the publication’s release of the stunning imagery earlier today.
“Beauty beyond words🫶🏻,” one fan noted on social media.
“This is gorgeous,” someone else gushed. “Love Iman ❤️.”
“Thank you for giving @the_real_iman the credit she deserves 😍,” another person added.