Katie and Denise Austin Are Teaming Up for an Epic Workout Class in New York City
When Katie Austin decided to launch her own on-demand fitness platform six years ago, there was an extent to which it felt like a nod to her mom. And, in many ways, it was. Katie had watched—and worked out with—her mom, Denise Austin, from a young age. She always thought she might want to follow in her mom’s footsteps. In an interview with Women’s Health earlier this year, she admitted that she wasn’t “even 10 years old” when she watched her mom film a workout video and thought, “This is what I’m going to do.”
Now, Katie’s doing more than just following in Denise’s footsteps. The pair, who just released a six-part mother-daughter workout series on Katie’s platform, are teaming up again for an in-person experience. On June 8, in honor of Global Wellness Day, the mother-daughter team will be taking to New York City to teach two workout classes.
The ticketed event, which will take place at Energi in Union Square, will include a 45-minute workout taught by the pair, “followed by light bites, brand activations from Beyond Yoga and Easy Spirit & more,” they wrote in the event description. Tickets for a morning and an afternoon session are now on sale, both for $55.20 per ticket.
Be sure to purchase a ticket before they sell out for the chance to meet Katie and Denise and experience an Austin workout first-hand. And, in the meantime, head to Katie’s platform, where you can find their joint workouts and hundreds of other on-demand classes.