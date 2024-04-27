Katie Austin Offers Motivation for Pushing Through Discomfort in the Gym
For Katie Austin, curating fitness content is a full-time job. The former Division I athlete took up personal training soon after she graduated from the University of Southern California. In the years since, the 30-year-old has built an impressive social media following made up of people who live by her strength routines and her simple, healthy recipes.
But she also serves as an important motivational force. Her content is not simply geared toward delivering followers with easy-to-follow gym tutorials—though she certainly does that, too. It’s also all about encouraging her fans to stick with their respective fitness routines, even when they may not feel like it.
In a recent clip that she shared to Instagram, the Virginia native performed a weighted at-home workout routine and offered up some sage wisdom.
Alongside the video, Austin shared a “midweek reminder”—a bit of motivation to get her followers through any periods of doubt where movement is concerned. “Who said change came easy?” she wrote in the caption. “When you push through the hard days and come out on the other side - that’s when you see real progress. And in case you need a little extra push today, don’t worry I got you!”
We all need a little extra encouragement occasionally. If you’re finding yourself in a lull in your fitness journey, take Austin’s word and try out her on-demand fitness platform. With hundreds of classes to choose from and motivation from the fitness instructor herself, the classes are sure to help you get back on track when it comes to your fitness journey.