Katie Austin’s Latest Workout Move Will Tone Both Your Arms and Abs
This past Monday saw another installment of fitness influencer Katie Austin’s weekly “New Move Monday” series, in which she demonstrates exercises designed to tone your body in new, effective ways.
This week, the 30-year-old focused on strengthening two areas of the body: arms and abs. In order to do so, Austin recommended incorporating side plank chest openers into your workout routine. In an Instagram post that she shared yesterday, the former Division I lacrosse player demonstrated the new move that she promises will tone your upper body.
“Trying to sculpt & tone your arms & abs?” she wrote in the caption of the post. “Try today’s new move Monday: side plank chest openers! This dynamic move have your obliques and shoulders strong and sculpted in time for summer!”
For this move, Austin opted to use a light weight. But weight or no, you’re sure to see results from the combo move. Just “remember to alternate sides,” she urged.
As a former athlete and a current fitness instructor, Austin has spent years curating effective fitness routines. If you’re looking for more “New Move Monday” content or expanded workout routines, be sure to check out both Austin’s social media accounts and her workout platform.
With hundreds of on-demand classes—ranging from cardio to weighted strength to stretching—to choose from, you are sure to find the perfect routine to add into your fitness regimen. Memberships cost just $9.99 per month and include tons of fitness tips and healthy recipes, too.