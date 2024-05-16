Katie Austin Talks the Importance of a Balanced Fitness Routine
California-based fitness instructor Katie Austin has had a busy past few weeks. The 30-year-old got married to Lane Armstrong almost two weeks ago and immediately set off on her tropical honeymoon.
With a packed schedule, the past week hasn’t seen as much time dedicated to working out that Austin might normally put in. But she’s O.K. with that. The former Division I lacrosse player took to Instagram on May 15 to express the importance of balance when it comes to movement and enjoying yourself.
In the clip that she posted, Austin performed a quick 15-minute weighted workout while on her honeymoon. It was her first workout in a week—a longer break than the fitness influencer is used to taking. She found that the time away had her “craving some sculpting,” she admitted in the caption of the post. “Did this quickly before heading to the beach and realized how much I missed my @katieaustinapp workouts!!!! It’s great to take some breaks, and eat/drink my heart out the last two weeks, but I’m excited to get back to a routine as well.”
Austin’s post was a great reminder that movement has to be accompanied by rest, recovery and relaxation, too. Though she is a fitness instructor and a dedicated athlete, she is not afraid of taking a step away from the mat in order to enjoy her honeymoon—or any other plans her week may have in store.
Plus, her quick workout is a reminder that some movement is better than none. For effective and quick content, be sure to check out her fitness platform, where she has hundreds of on-demand classes perfect for at-home, the gym or on the go.