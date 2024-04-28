Tone Your Arms With Katie Austin’s Simple 7-Move Sequence
In about a week, California-based fitness instructor Katie Austin is getting married. And, for the past few months, she has been gearing her go-to workout routine toward wedding preparations in order to feel her best when the ceremony comes around. According to a post that she shared on her Instagram, she has “been putting a little more emphasis on arm exercises” in particular.
With that in mind, she has upped the intensity of the arm sequence that she has been performing for years now. The resulting seven-move set is the perfect weighted routine for toning your arms (and your back, too)—no matter what your motivation. Using light weights, Austin performed the following moves for 30 seconds each with no rest in between. She suggested repeating the sequence three times.
- Bicep curls
- Serve the platter
- Arm circles
- Chest opener
- Overhead press
- Single arm lat pull downs
- Back fly
For Austin, she’s looking for a little extra tone ahead of her wedding. If you’re prepping for your big day, the 30-year-old has a whole program on her fitness platform dedicated to helping “my brides out there who want to feel [like] their best self on their big day,” she wrote in the caption of her Instagram tutorial. But wedding or not, this routine is guaranteed to tone your arms, making it a good addition to your fitness routine.
