Tone Every Muscle Group With This One Exercise Move, According to Katie Austin
Targeting every single major muscle group in your body during a workout is easier than you might think. You don’t need to perform an entire weighted set. All you need, really, is one combination move, fitness influencer Katie Austin said in a recent social media post.
In a series that she titled “New Move Monday,” the California-based instructor is starting the week off by demonstrating a new and different exercise move. They range in intensity and are intended to target various parts of the body.
Her latest “New Move,” though, is designed to target the whole body. In the clip that she shared to her Instagram, the 30-year-old demonstrated an incline push-up and alternating leg raise combo. The move, which she performed in an inclined plank position, is exactly how it sounds. She first performed a push-up, then alternated lifting her legs up in the air behind her.
The simple trick “will target your arms, back, core, booty, and so much more,” she promised in the clip’s caption. “So grab a chair, bench, or just an elevated surface for this move and let’s get after it!”
If you’re looking for a simple way to burn your whole body, there’s no more simple way than this latest exercise from Austin. Add it into any routine to “tone every major muscle group.” And, if you’re looking for even more effective workout content, be sure to check out the instructor’s platform, which offers hundreds of versatile, on-demand exercise classes.