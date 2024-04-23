These Are Katie Austin’s Favorite Snacks for a Protein Boost
Implementing meaningful fitness and wellness habits isn’t simply about learning how to navigate the gym. Of course, workout routines are an important piece of a fitness journey. But so, too, is eating right.
Fueling yourself properly for your physical activity is going to look different for every person. But California-based fitness instructor Katie Austin thinks that eating “at least two vegetables per meal and good lean protein” with a starch and spices is a good place to start, she told SI Swimsuit in January.
When it comes to snacking, she has a few items in her rotation that are sure to give you the protein boost you need during the day. Austin’s go-to snacks include sharp cheddar cheese, grilled chicken, greek yogurt, nut butter and blueberries or other fruit, she said in a recent Instagram post. These items are sure to “give you energy or fuel you with extra protein,” she promised in the caption.
The former Division I lacrosse player is a firm believer in staying active and healthy, and her snack choices reflect that. But she’s also a big believer in enjoying yourself—in food and in everything else. With that in mind, she also recommends including foods in your daily menu that simply “spark joy,” she told SI Swimsuit. For her, that usually comes in the form of her morning slice of sourdough toast. For you, it may look a little different, but the point remains the same: Fuel yourself properly for movement, but make sure to enjoy yourself at the same time.