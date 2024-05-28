3 Adorable Photos of USWNT’s Crystal Dunn Kicking a Ball With Her Toddler
For American professional soccer player Crystal Dunn, her professional career got a fresh motivation about two years ago. In 2022, the New York native gave birth to her first child, a son named Marcel.
That spring, the 31-year-old’s game was given a whole new meaning. Sure, she was chasing wins in the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) and on the national stage as a member of the U.S. Women’s National Team (USWNT). But her desire to win was given fresh motivation.
In a sweet Instagram post from over the weekend, Dunn shared a handful of photos of herself—donning her new NJ/NY Gotham FC jersey—kicking a ball around the soccer field with her 2-year-old son, whom she shares with her husband, Pierre Soubrier. Alongside the photos, the athlete reiterated just what pushes her when she’s on the field.
“When people ask what my motivation is,” she said in the caption, “It is not proving my value or my worth. It is Showing my Son every bit of who his Mom is through the passion, the joy the sad and the Sacrifice. One day he will learn that life is not always easy, but with him by my side, he has made it worthwhile!”
Dunn joined Gotham FC, the defending NWSL champions, during the off-season. The club is currently ranked No. 5 in the league standings. Come November, with Dunn on the field, the team will hope to defend its 2023 trophy—and Dunn will hope to add a fourth championship to her résumé.