Fans Applaud Serena Williams for Opening Up About Postpartum Body Insecurity
Serena Williams may be a renowned 23-time Grand Slam singles tennis champ, but she’s also a proud mom of two. The retired athlete and her husband, Alexis Ohanian, are parents to daughters Olympia, whom they welcomed in 2017, and Adira, who joined the family last August.
Williams took to Instagram on June 15 to open up about not only letting go of the mom guilt that comes along with taking time for herself, but her choice to undergo radio frequency on her stomach to tone her post-baby tummy.
“On my last trip to Paris a girlfriend of mine treated me to a spa day. She knows after 2 babies I have been self conscious of my tummy,” the 42-year-old entrepreneur wrote alongside a video snippet of the procedure. “I just had to post this video she took. The results have been amazing. I can see progress with my skin going back to normal and my confidence coming back. Listen my body will never be the same but neither will I cause I have 2 amazing lights in my life.”
Williams added that she “will always love [her] birthing scars,” but was appreciative to her girlfriends for reminding her that it’s O.K. to take time for herself. Plenty of women and fellow mamas chimed in to the comments section to thank the Serena Ventures founder for her candor.
“Hearing the greatest athlete of all time talk about any feelings of insecurities with her body/skin…this DEF lets me know it’s okay to be open and vulnerable about mine,” one person stated. “Thank you for sharing, Serena!”
“I just love how authentic and relatable you are, your post has validated millions of women who are struggling with body insecurities after childbirth,” someone else noted. “Thank you🙏🏽.”
“Love EVERYTHING about you!!❤️❤️❤️❤️,” another fan cheered. “You are helping change the world for women and girls!!”