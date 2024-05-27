Fans Rally Around Lizzo After She Opens Up About Depression
Lizzo recently took to Instagram to provide a mental health update, in which she declared she’s the “happiest [she’s] been in 10 months.” The four-time Grammy Award-winning artist went on to share that her depression has been much more manageable of late.
“The strange thing about depression is you don’t know you’re in it until you’re out of it,” she noted. “I’m definitely not all the way as carefree as I used to be.. But the dark cloud that followed me every day is finally clearing up. My smile reaches my eyes again and that’s a win.”
Alongside her positive message, the 36-year-old rapper shared a selfie in which she snapped a pic while clad in a T-shirt and boyshorts. She offered up a soft smile and held a rhode phone case in one hand.
Plenty of the “About Damn Time” singer’s 11.9 million followers chimed in to the comments section to thank her for her candor and to wish her well.
“So glad that you are starting to feel better. Remember you are not alone!” one person noted. “You do enough. You have enough. You are enough. Sending love and hugs.”
“‘My smile reaches my eyes again and that’s a win’ should be the beginning of a new song@lizzobeeating✨❤️,” someone else offered.
Lizzo released her fourth studio album, Special, in 2022. While many fans have been eagerly awaiting a new album since then, she noted in her caption that fresh music is in the works.
“I thought my album was finished.. but I gotta get some of these good vibes off in a banger real quick,” she wrote. “Thanks for your patience ❤️.”