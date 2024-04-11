How Sharina Gutierrez Uses Mantras to Get Herself Out of a Rut
Sharina Gutierrez is a big believer in mantras. In fact, the 2024 SI Swimsuit rookie founded a lifestyle brand called Mama Mantra in order to help guide others along their journeys. Earlier this year, the 2023 Swim Search co-winner even created a series, Mama Mantra Mondays, for SI Swimsuit that walked fans and followers through her teachings in the form of guided sound meditations.
Gutierrez recently chatted with digital media company SheKnows about her practice, and noted that as a working mother, mantras are integral to her daily routine. They also have the power to get her out of a rut when she feels stuck.
“When I’m having those hard days as a mom, especially like those times where I’m like, ‘I don’t know if I could do this anymore,’ I’ve used the power of mantras to help pull me out of those times,” Gutierrez told the outlet. “Then [I] switch that mindset and say, ‘O.K., I’m attracting this into my life,’ whether that’s a new home, a new job, a promotion, or becoming a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit rookie.”
The notion is one she similarly echoed when Gutierrez chatted with SI Swimsuit earlier this year.
“One of the things that has always helped me on this self-love journey was really getting to know myself and really getting to love who I am,” Gutierrez stated. “And mantras and affirmations really helped me set a strong foundation inside of myself to understand that I am worthy enough and that I am capable.”