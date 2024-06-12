Hunter McGrady Has a Strongly-Worded Response for Internet Trolls
Hunter McGrady does not stand for internet body shamers, and we love her for it.
The SI Swimsuit cover model, mom and podcaster took to Instagram yesterday to clap back at rude commentary left on one of her recent posts. In the first slide of McGrady’s carousel, she shared a stunning image of herself on the SI Swimsuit runway during Miami Swim Week. She rocked a bright red zip-up SKIMS one-piece swimsuit and was captured in perfect lighting as she stuck a fierce pose at the end of the runway. The second slide in her June 11 post was a screenshot of an ill-mannered message, complete with grammatical errors.
“Ladies, may we ALWAYS be praised for showing up AS IS ❤️,” the 31-year-old model encouragingly wrote in her caption, before sassily adding, “Also, their*.”
Plenty of McGrady’s 719,000 followers could not get enough of her powerful message, and responded in kind in the comments section.
“It’s called sports illustrated SWIMSUIT not ‘only one body in a swimsuit,’” Sarah Nicole Landry, who also walked this year’s Miami Swim Week runway for SI Swimsuit, noted.
“YOU HAVE BEEN AND WILL ALWAYS BE AN ICON ❤️,” Maria Gimena gushed.
“You’re helping me love my body as it is 🥹,” someone else applauded McGrady.
“Yassss🔥❤️ thanks for showing up as is, representation for so many of us❤️,” another fan added.
“That red swimsuit pic is giving CJ Parker 🔥,” one person pointed out.
“👏 beautiful and true, thank you for representing WOMEN,” another user cheered.