Hunter McGrady Isn’t Letting Unrealistic Beauty Standards Hold Her Back
We are always inspired by 2024 SI Swimsuit Issue cover model Hunter McGrady. If it’s not yet clear why, we’re happy to explain.
The 31-year-old has been modeling now for over a decade. Those years of work have seen a lot of impressive features, including six SI Swimsuit appearances and spots on the covers of magazines like The Knot and Health Magazine. Throughout it all, she has stayed true to herself and tirelessly preached a message of self-confidence and body positivity.
Those are the very motivations which led her to found All Worthy, a fashion line for QVC ranging in size from XXS to 5X—the widest size range the company has ever seen. And they are the same motivations that have pushed McGrady to share raw, honest content following her 2024 SI Swimsuit cover feature in Mexico.
Alongside an Instagram montage of outtakes from her countless photo shoots and handful of runway appearances with the brand, the model shared a simple, but important message. She wrote, “POV: you’re not letting unrealistic beauty ideals hold you back from living your best life.”
There has never been a truer statement of the model. She’s not letting anything hold her back—and she doesn’t want anyone else to, either. For years, she’s been on a mission “to bring body positivity/neutrality/self love back,” as she wrote in the caption. Between her entrepreneurial ventures and her modeling gigs, we know she’ll make strides, and we will continue to cheer her on.