Selena Gomez Offers Essential Resource During Mental Health Awareness Month
May is Mental Health Awareness Month, and American actress Selena Gomez has an important resources to share. The Rare Beauty founder just hosted the brand’s third annual Mental Health Summit, where she facilitated conversations about the importance of mental wellbeing and how to achieve it.
For the outspoken advocate, the chance to host another installment of the event was an important achievement. “Mental health means so much to me,” she said in an Instagram post, “and I’m honored we get to share this mission with the world together.”
The event isn’t the only way Gomez is commemorating the month of awareness, though. This May, she’s also offering an important resource to combat loneliness. “If you ever feel lonely, you’re not alone. One in four people report they feel lonely,” she said in a clip shared by Rare Beauty on IG.
So, this month, Gomez and her cosmetics brand are “encouraging everyone to make a good call,” or to pick up a phone and give a loved one a call. “Studies suggest that a comforting voice can actually boost our mood in ways that texting can’t,” the Rare Impact Fund founder explained. “So, pick up the phone and call someone you love, call someone you haven’t spoken to in a while, or call anyone whose ... voice would bring you comfort.”
If you can’t think of anyone to call this month, Rare Beauty has a solution. Simply call 877-HEY-RARE for a voice note from the company itself. Ultimately, Gomez wants you to know and remember that “you are not alone.”