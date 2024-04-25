Achieng Agutu Has a Pointed Message for Haters
2024 SI Swimsuit rookie Achieng Agutu is always spitting facts and sharing the most empowering, uplifting girlboss messages with fans. The New York City-based influencer, who calls herself “the tantalizing confidence queen” is living her best life in France and not letting internet trolls get in her way of having a great time.
“Best friend, if I listened to the haters, the non-believers, the underachievers, the tweet-and-deleters, I would not be out here in the French countryside, walking within the vineyards, drinking sweet champagne, living my true best life, working with my dream mask, doing me baby,” she said in a recent video shared with her 833,000 Instagram followers. “You gotta do you because they will laugh, they will talk their s---, but, at the end of the day, they will ask ‘how did you do it?’”
Agutu donned a luxurious two-piece hydrogel face mask, unique gold sunglasses, chunky small gold hoop earrings, a floral necklace and a colorful sweater with adorable micro pom-pom detailing. The 2023 Swim Search open casting call co-winner, who makes her debut in the magazine next month, filmed herself walking through the winery gardens, with a gorgeous clear blue sky above her.
“Shoutout to all the haters 🗣️💋😘 Without you, I wouldn’t be here💖💖💖,” the 27-year-old captioned the post.
“😂😂😂😂 I love you have the time of your life hermana,” Martha Luna commented.
“Being unapologetically yourself while every single day influencing women of all colors shapes backgrounds to love them selves. That’s how you did it. It’s a Gift. 🎁 You didn’t ask to be Gods favorite you always knew you were,” one fan gushed.
“LIVING as a Queen Should 🤩💅🏽,” another chimed.