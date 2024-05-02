Actress Anne Hathaway Takes Pride in This Major Milestone
There’s no doubt that Anne Hathaway has had a long and successful career. The Devil Wears Prada actress has been in the industry since the age of 16. Nevertheless, she continues to “pour so much love, so much life experience” into all of her work, including her latest film, The Idea of You, she said in an interview on TODAY.
In the newly released movie, the actress plays Solène, a 40-year-old who starts up a romance with a 24-year-old pop musician. At the age of 41 herself, Hathaway appreciated the chance to be in a film “where we talk about it, where we don’t dance around it, where we actually embrace her point of view,” she remarked. “For [Solène], 40 is a time of self-discovery.”
She may have been able to connect more to the character because of their similar age, but at the end of the day, Hathaway doesn’t attribute much importance to her age. “I don’t take it that seriously,” she said in an interview with The New York Times. “There are so many other things I identify as milestones.”
Most importantly, “I am over five years sober,” she explained. “That feels like a milestone to me. Forty feels like a gift. The fact of the matter is I hesitate at calling things ‘middle age’ simply because I can be a semantic stickler, and I could get hit by a car later today. We don’t know if this is middle age. We don’t know anything.”
The actress is living in the moment, and celebrating the achievements that really do carry weight, namely her sobriety.