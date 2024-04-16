SI LifeStyle

Actress Hannah Waddingham Claps Back at Gutsy Photographer Request

The ‘Ted Lasso’ star did not stand for a misogynistic comment on the red carpet.

Cara O’Bleness

Hannah Waddingham
Hannah Waddingham / Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY

While on the red carpet for the 2024 Laurence Olivier Awards, event host Hannah Waddingham had a few firm words for a photographer who requested she flaunt her legs in her floor-length lavender gown.

“Oh my god, you’d never say that to a man, my friend,” the Ted Lasso actress retorted. “Don’t be a d---, otherwise, I’ll move off. Don’t say ‘show me leg.’ No.”

The moment has since gone viral online, and in the video that captured the moment, supportive hoots and hollers can be heard from the crowd for Waddingham.

Plenty of users on social media platform X have called out the photographer’s misogynistic behavior while offering messages of solidarity to the 49-year-old star for standing up for herself.

“It’s got absolutely nothing to do with whether your legs can be seen or not,” one user stated. “It’s about the absolute FACT that no one has a right to demand anything of your body.”

“[Hannah Waddingham] is at work, and she’s right to demand better treatment,” someone else noted.
“It’s a bonus that she’s so effortlessly funny and cool doing it.”

“We need more Hannah Waddinghams in this world, what a role model,” another person declared.

Waddingham, who has previously been nominated for three Olivier Awards (in 2007, 2010 and 2013), hosted the event for the second year in a row on Sunday. The ceremony was held at Royal Albert Hall in London and honored the best and brightest theater stars of today.

