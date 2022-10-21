The soccer star is slaying on the field and on Oct. 31.

Alex Morgan #13 of the United States during a game between Nigeria and USWNT at Children’s Mercy Park in Kansas. Bill Barrett/Getty Images

If you think Alex Morgan takes the easy route and dresses up as a soccer player for Halloween, you couldn’t be more wrong.

The San Diego Wave captain posted some of her best Halloween costumes on Instagram. The first photo of the montage included a selfie of Morgan in a unicorn onesie—nothing groundbreaking, but absolutely adorable.

Next, Morgan included a shot of her and her husband, Servando Carrasco, dressed as Eleven and Dustin from everyone’s favorite eerie show, Stranger Things. She wore a blonde wig and a pink dress and held a box of Eggo waffles as a prop.

She also posted a photo of Britney Spears and Little Red Riding Hood—I mean, Morgan and a friend dressed up as Britney and Red. Morgan wore a black bodysuit, draped a red cape over her shoulders and held a picnic basket. Her friend recreated Spears’s iconic “Hit Me Baby One More Time” look.

One year, Morgan and fellow soccer player Sydney Leroux dressed up as U.S. Olympic gold-medal gymnasts. They wore red, white and blue leotards and gold medals around their necks. Their hair was thrown up in scrunchies as they made their best impersonations of McKayla Maroney and Gabby Douglas.

The three-time SI Swimsuit model wrote “you got me👻” in the caption and mentioned that she was inspired by Jennifer Garner’s similar post.

The 2015 and 2019 World Cup champion even featured a couple of photos of Carrasco and their 2-year-old daughter Charlie (dressed as Ted Lasso). How fitting!

Stay tuned to see what Morgan comes up with this year.