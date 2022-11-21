Alex Morgan. Megan Briggs/Getty Images

The U.S. Women’s National Team sent the U.S. Men’s National Team an adorable message to wish them good luck at the World Cup in Qatar. However, the real star of the show was the teeny-tiny U.S.A.-branded microphone that Alex Morgan and her teammates spoke into.

“LET’S GO BOYS 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸,” the team wrote on Instagram. “Make us proud, @usmnt!”

“Hey, I just want to wish our men good luck at the World Cup,” Alex Morgan, USWNT co-captain, said in the video. “It’s such a big tournament on such a huge stage. We’re all watching and can’t wait to see all the success you guys have.”

“Go USA!,” Ashley Hatch said into the mic. “Good luck.”

Alyssa Thompson said, “Good luck. I can’t wait to watch you guys kill it in the World Cup.”

Kristie Mewis and Rose Lavelle cheered “GO, GO USA!” while Megan Rapinoe finished off the video in perfect chaotic style be yelling, “BOYSSSSSSSS!” followed by some bleeped out expletives.

The girls all shared super sweet messages, but fans were hyper-focused on one thing in particular: the minuscule microphone featured in the video.

“It’s the vibes n baby mic for me 😂” someone wrote, while another piped in, “OMG the mic 😂😂😂😂.” Yet another fan chimed in: “What is that, a microphone for ants??”

“My guess is that mic is 38% smaller than the men’s team’s mic,” someone said, poking fun at the salary and prize money discrepancy between the men’s and women’s leagues.

The FIFA World Cup 2022 began on Sunday Nov. 20 in Qatar and will be played through Dec. 18. Thirty two nations will compete in 64 total matches for a $440 million prize.

The USMNT faced off in its first match against Wales this afternoon and tied 1-1.