Alicia Silverstone Bares It All in PETA Campaign

The ‘Clueless’ star has been vegan for more than 20 years.

Alicia Silverstone. Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Alicia Silverstone recently stripped down for a good cause. The 46-year-old actress bares all in a new PETA campaign designed to inform consumers on the negative impact leathers have on both animals and our planet.

“If it takes me getting naked for you to care about animals, then that is what I’m after,” Silverstone said in a promotional video.

“I never ever get naked, in TV, in film, nothin’, never, nope,” the Clueless star added. “But I’ve done it for PETA because that’s how much it matters to me.”

The ad, which was shared via PETA’s official Instagram account on Dec. 20, features Silverstone clad in vegan cowboy boots and nothing else, posing in front of cacti. Her blonde locks, styled by Ryan Richman, are worn wavy and obstruct one eye, while Silverstone looks fresh-faced in simple makeup done by Christopher Ardoff.

“Don’t be a prick. Wear vegan,” the ad reads.

The campaign, which was photographed by Brian Bowen Smith, urges consumers opt for a vegan alternative to leather, like cactus, mushroom or apple leather.

“My dream is to get these Earth-friendly, vegan materials into the hands of the greatest designers,” Silverstone said. “I really like the merge of being conscious of no animal skins but also being conscious of the Earth.... so I’d rather go naked than wear animals.”

Silverstone, who has been a vegan since 1998 and released a vegan cookbook, The Kind Diet, in 2009, was named the nonprofit organization’s “Sexiest Female Vegetarian” in 2004. She then went on to pose nude for PETA in 2007 for a vegan diet PSA.

