Aly Raisman on Happily Embracing Single Life at 30
Olympic athlete Aly Raisman recently penned an essay for POPSUGAR in which she opened up about being happily single at 30—and we can’t get enough of her words of wisdom.
The Massachusetts native, who is a two-time Olympian and New York Times best-selling author, admitted that even she feels pressure to live up to society’s standards when it comes to timelines for milestones like marriage and children. However, Raisman noted, she’s ignoring those so-called societal norms to instead embrace her own personal journey.
“ ... I find it helps to remember that each of us is on our own path, and that we become who we are in our own way and in our own time,” she wrote. “It’s wonderful if you’ve found your soulmate by the age of 30, but why shouldn’t it be just as celebrated and hopeful to be single and still figuring out who you are? I think the most important relationship we will have in life is with ourselves, and we should allow for the time and space for that to develop and flourish. I am still on a path of self-discovery, and through that I’ve learned that I can want to find a life partner yet still love the experience of being single. Regardless of where I end up, being single will be a part of the process, so why not embrace it?”
Raisman’s point of view is a refreshing one, and as always, we appreciate her using her platform for good. Find the full essay here.