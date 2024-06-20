Aly Raisman Shows Support for Simone Biles Ahead of Netflix Docuseries Release
Aly Raisman is proving herself to be Simone Biles’s biggest cheerleader. On June 19, Netflix announced a new docuseries featuring the star gymnast, and Biles’s former Olympic teammate couldn’t be more excited.
The news comes just ahead of the U.S. Olympic Team Trials. They are quickly approaching, and Biles is locked in. The record-breaking gymnast has been on a tear this season, winning multiple competitions leading up to the Paris Olympics.
After Biles withdrew from the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, another exhibit on the big stage might have seemed unlikely. But a few years on, the two-time Olympian is vying for her third appearance on the international stage this summer.
And while she’s not letting her 2020 experience derail her, she’s not about to forget about it, either. In the years since, Biles has become an outspoken advocate for mental health, particularly among athletes. She withdrew from the Tokyo games with a case of the “twisties,” a gymnastics term that refers to a mental block in competition.
In the four-episode Netflix documentary, Simone Biles Rising, set to premiere on July 17, the athlete is opening up about her experience dealing with mental blocks, taking a step away from gymnastics and then returning and building herself back up.
Over the years, Biles has established herself as one of the greatest gymnasts to ever do it. The documentary is a testament to that—and to the sense of awe that she has inspired in everyone from her family and friends to her fans.
Of those friends and fans, Raisman—who also appears in the series—has been a constant. She posted the trailer to her Instagram on June 19, and said she “can’t wait to watch [it].”