Aly Raisman’s Children’s Book Just Became a ‘New York Times’ Best-Seller
Since news of the USA gymnastics scandal broke in 2016, Olympic gold medalist Aly Raisman has been outspoken about her experience and the need for reform in the sport. Her activism has included delivering an honest impact statement at Olympic team physician Larry Nassar’s sentencing in 2018 and starring in the 2021 documentary, Aly Raisman: Darkness to Light.
Most recently, her advocacy has taken the form of a children’s book. On April 2, Macmillan Publishers released the former professional athlete’s book, From My Head to My Toes. Written by Raisman and illustrated by Bea Jackson, the book “gently introduces young readers to the topics of consent and bodily autonomy in a positive way,” according to Macmillan’s website.
Though undertaken with the hopes of educating younger generations, Raisman admitted that the process of writing the book helped her reflect more about her own experience, too. “I really wanted to think about and reflect what I wish I had when I was younger,” she said at a reading in Dedham, Mass.
Ultimately, she hopes to encourage young children to “speak up” when they feel uncomfortable. Likewise, “it’s really essential that the adults around them really listen to them and empower them,” she explained.
Less than two weeks after her book hit the shelves, Raisman’s work has made the New York Times Best-Sellers list, she announced in an Instagram post on April 11. From My Head to My Toes is currently sitting at No. 7 on the Children’s Picture Books list.