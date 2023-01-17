Amanda Seyfried Handled Her Red-Carpet Wardrobe Malfunction Like a Pro

Amanda Seyfried attends the 28th Annual Critics’ Choice Awards. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

Amanda Seyfried was honored for her performance in Hulu’s The Dropout on Sunday, Jan. 15, at the Critics’ Choice Awards. But the 37-year-old is likely to remember the evening for something other than her Best Actress In a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television award: a red carpet wardrobe snafu.

The Mamma Mia star wore a gold sparkly archival Dior dress featuring midriff cut-outs and fringe sleeves. The off-the-shoulder floor-length gown kept “breaking,” Seyfried said in an interview with Access Hollywood.

“Yeah it’s old. It keeps breaking. I’m not kidding, it keeps ripping. It’s actually like breaking,” she explained as one sleeve slipped down her arm. “I’m just gonna take off my dress. I’m just gonna take it off, it keeps ripping. It’s fine, it’s fine. It literally is. It’s fine. Honestly, it’s old! It’s beautiful!”

Seyfried also won an Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress for the role in September. “To know that they are accepting me and reacting to something I really worked my a-- off doing is so nice,” Seyfried added on the red carpet.

“This is amazing. I’m overwhelmed with being able to celebrate this show like this and I’m really proud of it,” she later added in her acceptance speech. “I want to thank the Critics’ Choice Association because your reaction to what we made results in this [award] and that’s pretty f---ing cool.”

Later in the evening, The Dropout won the award for Best Limited Series. When Seyfried stood beside her colleagues on the stage as part of the trophy presentation, she had thrown on a black leather jacket to cover up the wardrobe malfunction.

Last week Seyfried won a 2023 Golden Globe for Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television. She wasn’t in attendance at the Jan. 10 event due to a filming conflict in New York, but she posted a short “thank you” speech to Instagram.

“Oh boy, I missed a big night out there,” Seyfried said. “I was on FaceTime with my wonderful Dropout team who are the reason that I got this award. It is a true honor to have been a part of that... So in lieu of an acceptance speech, I’m just here to say thanks to all my Dropout family, and my family and thank you Golden Globes.”

According to Variety, Seyfried missed the ceremony as she was busy workshopping a musical adaptation of Thelma & Louise.

Make sure to follow SI Lifestyle in Google News!