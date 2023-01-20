Amber Riley Is Living Her Best Life Dancing on a Boat in a Floral Bikini

The actress and singer recently went on vacation in Barbados.

Amber Riley. Unique Nicole/Getty Images

Headphones plugged in, world tuned out is Amber Riley’s latest motto. The Glee actress shared an adorable video of herself dancing on a boat without a care in the world on Jan. 18. Riley wore a strappy floral bikini set, a bright pink bucket hat and matching sunglasses as she moved and grooved.

“Oh, you think you can bother her? Her life is on do not disturb. She’s only dealing with who she wants to deal with, b----,” the attached audio titled “DND” by Jay Swift sang.

“Avoiding stress and drama as much as humanly possible,” Riley captioned the post. “DO NOT DISTURB 🤷🏾‍♀️.”

The most recent Masked Singer winner is clearly staring 2023 off with a major vibe. Fans and celeb friends chimed in to the comments to support the 36-year-old’s cheerful attitude.

“Go off!! Shout out to the body 🔥🔥 and shout out to the mirror ✨,” Marcel Spears said.

“It’s the natural slay for me 😍❤️🔥,” added Tanisha Thomas.

“Ok! I wanna be friends with you soo bad,” someone gushed, while another person wrote, “Live honey live! I’m living vicariously through you, and I love it! ❤️❤️❤️”

Longtime friend and photographer Alfredo Flores accompanied Riley on vacation and posted some behind-the-scenes content of the trip.

“Be kind to yourself. Don’t look outside of yourself for answers. I made that mistake very early on in life,” Riley said in an interview with People about body positivity in 2021. “I’m still figuring things out about myself, about my body. You don’t owe anybody a specific body type. You do what’s right for you and you take your time, because there is nobody that is so confident. Don’t say anything to yourself that you wouldn’t want someone to say to your mother, or sister, or your best friend. Just be kind.”

