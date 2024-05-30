Angel Reese Declares Herself ‘League Barbie’ With Powerful Game Snaps
Angel Reese isn’t shying away from the challenges of league play—she’s embracing them.
On Tuesday, the Chicago Sky forward made WNBA history in a game against the Seattle Storm. With a high rebounding performance, the 22-year-old officially took the title of second-most offensive rebounds in the first five games by any player in the league. Her 24 offensive rebounds over five games is second only to Yolanda Griffith, who secured 31 in her first five WNBA games back in 1999.
In other words, Reese is not simply settling into professional play, she’s shaking it up. And, as ever, she’s confident, too. The athlete took to Instagram on May 29 to declare herself “league barbie,” a play on her nickname at LSU, “Bayou Barbie.”
Alongside the declaration, she shared a series of impressive warm-up and in-game photos, dressed in her Chicago Sky blue. The Maryland native was selected to the Midwest squad with the No. 7 overall pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft, taking her from Louisiana—where she played her last three years of college hoops—to Chicago for her official introduction to professional play.
Expectations were high for the 2024 draft class at the start of the season. So far, Reese and her fellow class members—Caitlin Clark and Cameron Brink among them—are living up to it.
Reese and the Sky, who are currently sitting at 2-3 in the league, will take on the Los Angeles Sparks and Cameron Brink at home tonight at 8 p.m.