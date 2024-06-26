Angel Reese Shares on-Court Moments From Rookie Season: ‘I Love It Here’
After being drafted No. 7 overall in the 2024 WNBA Draft, Angel Reese spoke of the major moment as a dream come true. Her whole career has been oriented toward making it in the big leagues, and April marked the start of that journey.
Now, months later, the 22-year-old still wouldn’t have it any other way. Between expertly styled and executed pre-game outfits and incredible play, Reese appears to be thriving in her new hometown of Chicago. She said as much herself in an Instagram post on June 25.
Alongside a series of on-court snaps from her rookie season—photos of the athlete addressing the press, hugging her teammates and practicing her shot ahead of game time—Reese expressed her love for the league. “basketball threads: i love it here☺️,” she wrote in the caption of the post.
But Reese is not simply enjoying her rookie year. She’s proving herself, too. On June 20, the athlete made history with her seventh consecutive double-double, the most of any rookie ever in the WNBA. That Sunday, June 23, she extended that record with an eighth double-double, a performance which secured her the No. 1 spot on CBS Sports’s WNBA Rookie Rankings.
Her Sunday performance against the Indiana Fever set a franchise record, too. In addition to securing her eighth double-double, Reese became the first rookie in Sky history with more than 20 points and 15 rebounds in a game. Her final stats put her at 25 points and 16 rebounds on the night.
And she’s just getting started, too.