Anitta Is the Latest Celebrity to Rock a Breastplate on the Red Carpet

Anitta attends the 2022 American Music Awards at LA’s Microsoft Theater. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

Anitta just joined a growing list of celebs, including Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney and Olivia Wilde, to sport an armored breastplate as clothing. She debuted her version of the trend at the 2022 American Music Awards at Los Angeles’ Microsoft Theater on Sunday.

The Brazilian singer wore a bronze corset-style top designed by Issey Miyake that had a belly button imprint and flared out at the bottom. The busty armored top was entirely backless, and Anitta's stylist, Ron Hartleben, paired it with a long mermaid-style white maxi skirt. Her flowing red hair was loosely curled for an effortless “wet look” by hairstylist Jesus Guerrero. Anitta’s jewelry included a chunky necklace and bracelets, and her makeup (by Luis Torres) featured an eyeliner cut-crease.

“Omg what [a] year... I have no words to explain this feeling,” the 29-year-old, who won the Favorite Female Latin Artist award, wrote on Instagram. “So many blessings. When I started this adventure of working out of Brazil I was literally just trying to experiment new stuff and have fun with this challenge … never thought it would be really possible cuz I heard SO MANY TIMES that ‘for Brazilians is impossible’… and here am I … expecting nothing but getting so many amazing awards in return. Thanks to my fans, my team, my family and myself.”

Sydney Sweeney

Sydney Sweeney attends the GQ Men Of The Year Awards 2022 at the Mandarin Oriental Hyde Park on Nov. 16, 2022 in London. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage) Karwai Tang/WireImage

The Euphoria star sported the look last week at GQ’s Men of the Year Awards. Sweeney’s LaQuan Smith-original dress featured an armored bandeau, while her stylist, Molly Dickinson, and makeup artist, Melissa Hernandez, tied the look together with a matching metallic silver eyeliner.

Olivia Wilde

Olivia Wilde attends the Los Angeles premiere of ‘Women Talking.’ Michael Tullberg/Getty Images

The Don’t Worry Darling director sported a gold Gabriela Hearst-designed armored breastplate at the premiere of Women Talking in Los Angeles on Nov. 18. She kept the rest of the look simple with a black maxi dress paired under the asymmetrical statement piece.

Zendaya

The Dune actress debuted the style in January 2020 at the Critic’s Choice Awards in a bright pink Tom Ford armored top. Her stylist Law Roach paired it with a pleated maxi skirt of the same color.

