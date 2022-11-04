Anitta Teases a ‘Very Sexy’ Performance for Savage x Fenty Show

The Brazilian singer was recently named Music Innovator of the Year by ‘WSJ Magazine.’

Anitta attends the WSJ Magazine 2022 Innovator Awards. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Brazilian singer Anitta just gave followers a special tease of her Savage x Fenty Show performance that will release for streaming on Nov. 9. The 29-year-old, who was recently named by WSJ Magazine as 2022’s music innovator, teased a steamy show on Instagram.

“The greatest honor. November 9th,” she captioned the post. “Singing for my queen @badgalriri and @savagexfenty.“

In the photos, Anitta wore a full-body harness and mesh jumpsuit over a sparkly bra. And she looked stunning, with her toned body on full display.

Anitta attends Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 presented by Prime Video in Simi Valley, California. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Anitta hinted that she was going to do something a bit different for this performance, which will be available to stream on Amazon. “I’m gonna perform some songs off my new album,” she told People. “I changed a little bit for people to have a little different flavor.”

It’s only fitting that Anitta is performing at the Savage x Fenty show that has had diversity and body positivity at its core since its inception. Anitta consistently advocates for body diverstiy and has been praised for her unapologetic attitude and embracing her cellulite.

“Some women came to me, like, ‘Now I feel confident to go to the beach because you are a sex symbol, and you are so full of cellulite and you don’t care. I shouldn’t care, either,’” she told Nylon. “’I’m like, ‘Yes!’”

The official lingerie line’s Instagram also shared a sneak peek of the performance, writing “@anitta be blessin’ us on 11.09.”