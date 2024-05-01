Anne Hathaway and Sandra Oh Recreate This Iconic ‘Princess Diaries’ Scene With a Fun Twist
Anne Hathaway teamed up with her The Princess Diaries costar Sandra Oh to deliver the ultimate nostalgia, and remind fans why the 2001 film will always be a classic.
The actress, who is the lead of upcoming rom-com The Idea of You, appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show during her New York City press tour to promote the film, which also stars Nicholas Galitzine. Oh, who is best known for her longtime work on medical drama series Grey’s Anatomy, also made a quick guest cameo to record a hilarious scene straight from the royal comedy film.
In the video, shared on the talk show’s Instagram account on April 29, Oh was seated behind a desk, wearing a butter yellow blazer. A wired phone rang, just as it did in the movie, and she immediately picked up, recreating her vice principal character’s deadpan attitude and voice. “Gupta. Mhmm. Mhmm. Mhmm,” she said while nodding. “The queen is coming.”
In the film, the queen refers to Julie Andrews’s role, Queen Clarisse Renaldi, the grandmother of Hathaway’s character, Mia Thermopolis.
The camera then panned to Hathaway, who made her grand entrance onto the stage in a neon yellow suit.
Fans clearly loved the genius video, and chimed in to the comments to express their appreciation.
“This scene is locked in the part of my brain that is forever. You understand. 😂,” Ryan Clifford gushed.
“I cannot count how many times I’ve acted this scene out in my life,” Sloane Paul admitted.
“MY ENTIRE HEART. ❤️,” Alex Goldschmidt wrote.
“The most iconic entrance ever 😍,” Rubén Kuri declared.