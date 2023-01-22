Ariana Grande Flawlessly Sings A Cappella Version of ‘Somewhere Over the Rainbow’

The singer-songwriter is currently filming two ‘Wicked’ movie adaptations.

Ariana Grande. NBC/Getty Images

Ariana Grande clapped back at fans who have been questioning whether or not she’s a singer anymore in the best way possible.

The two-time Grammy winner—who released her last studio album, Positions, in 2020—posted a two-minute long TikTok video in which she sang a gorgeous, a cappella rendition of the song, “Somewhere Over the Rainbow.”

The clip started with text across the screen that read, “wHy AreN’T yOu A sInGer AnyMoRee?!?!?” as Grande playfully took a dig at fans who have issued similar questions across the internet. The 29-year-old singer-songwriter wore an oversized pink knit hooded sweatshirt.

Grande also wrote “*is literally on set filming two musical movies all day every day*,” “*mid getting ready*” and “*hiding Galinda’s hair*” across the beginning of the clip before she showed off her classically trained pipes.

The “thank u, next” singer wrote in the caption of her post, “wanted to sing you a little something but don’t want to sing anything that is not ‘Ozian’ at the moment :) keeping to my little bubble for now ... done with lots of love.”

Grande’s post racked up 17.1 million views and more than 41,000 comments in mere hours.

“her voice has matured sm and i love it,” wrote one person, while another fan added, “the most angelic person alive.”

“I MISSED THAT VOICE,” commented one fan, while another follower piped in with, “she sounds like a disney princess.”

Grande will star as Glinda in the forthcoming film adaptations of the Broadway musical Wicked. The first movie in the Jon M. Chu-directed series is expected to drop in December 2024, and the second film will be released the subsequent holiday season.

