Ariana Grande Undergoes Major Transformation for ‘Wicked’ Role

Ariana Grande at the Billboard's 13th Annual Women In Music event in New York City. Angela Weiss/Getty Images

Ariana Grande really wants you to focus on her… new earrings. The “7 Rings” singer posted a sideways photo showing off her new pearl studs and behind-the-ear tattoo on Instagram on Oct. 26, but it was her hair that caught people’s attention. The 29-year-old’s new platinum blonde hair and eyebrows are for her role as Glinda in the live-action film Wicked, which seems to now be in production.

Grande, who has sported lighter locks in the past, kept her signature ponytail in view. Director Jon M. Chu commented, “Earrings look great,” while actress Cynthia Erivo, who will play green witch Elphaba in the upcoming movie, wrote that they are “Amazing” with a heart and wink emoji. Celebrity hairstylist Chris Appleton added, “Ohh Hi old friend.” And makeup artist Ash K. Holm chimed in, “Glinda energy.”

The songstress has been busy rehearsing and shared some behind-the-scenes snaps on Instagram on Oct. 11. The carousel of photos includes her with Erivo in a dance studio, a welcome mat that reads “The Witch is In,” her co-star Will Loftis and her rose quartz crystal among others.

This role has been a dream come true for the Grammy winner. “That is going to have every piece of me, every minute, every ounce of my heart, my time, my soul, my everything that I can give it, so my hands are quite full with a lot of other thrillifying work at the moment, and [R.E.M. Beauty] being a part of it,” she told fans in a YouTube video about not releasing new music since her 2020 album, Positions. “I’m spending all of my time with Glinda.”

While fans may be disappointed that there is no new original music on the horizon, there is one person thrilled to see her take on this role: Kristin Chenoweth, who played the original Glinda on Broadway. The musical theater vet is happily passing the reins to Grande, whom she has known since she was a kid. “I’m not sure I’ve ever been this proud,” Chenoweth wrote to Grande. “From the very first day I met you… you were destined for this role.”