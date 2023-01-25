Skip to main content
9
New Articles

Ashley Graham Soaks in Tropical Paradise, Living Her Best Life on Vacation

The model has been sharing video montages of adorable moments from her trip.
Ashley Graham.

Ashley Graham.

Ashley Graham is getting a much-needed vacation. The model traveled to a tropical location with her husband, Justin Ervin, and has been sharing the most perfect paradise content for fans to live vicariously through.

Graham posted a montage filled with clips from her trip on Instagram and she happened to be sporting the same new accessory in all of the videos.

“cowboy hat was a paid actor 🤠🤠,” she captioned the Jan. 25 post set to a remixed sound of Miguel’s “Sure Thing.”

The 35-year-old opened the sliding doors to her villa in the first shot and showed off her green bikini in the next.

Graham included some clips of herself riding a bike through the forest and watching the sunset. While on vacation, she enjoyed a tray of chips and drumsticks in the pool and snacked on bacon, popsicles and cheesecake on separate occasions. Graham tossed in shots of some R&R including champagne popping, dance parties, IV treatments, monopoly and swimming with a view.

“Vacay done RIGHT🔥,” Katie Hughes wrote in the comments, while Ines Rau quipped, “Queen on queen on queen.”

Graham took to TikTok to break down one of her bathroom post-shower dance parties.

“Do you ever just...” she captioned the Jan. 24 post to the sound of Post Malone’s “Circles.”

Graham was wrapped in a white towel and belted into her hairbrush as a pretend microphone. “Seasons change and our love went cold / Feed the flame ’cause we can’t let it go / Run away, but we’re running in circles,” the mom of three sang.

She also posted a fun video of herself doing somersaults in the pool on Jan. 23. She wore a black bikini set and dove forward before returning with a flip to sip her red wine waiting by the edge of the water.

“🍷 🏝️ ,” Graham captioned the post with a few simple emojis. 

Make sure to follow SI Lifestyle in Google News!

© 2023 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy