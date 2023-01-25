Ashley Graham Soaks in Tropical Paradise, Living Her Best Life on Vacation

The model has been sharing video montages of adorable moments from her trip.

Ashley Graham. Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images

Ashley Graham is getting a much-needed vacation. The model traveled to a tropical location with her husband, Justin Ervin, and has been sharing the most perfect paradise content for fans to live vicariously through.

Graham posted a montage filled with clips from her trip on Instagram and she happened to be sporting the same new accessory in all of the videos.

“cowboy hat was a paid actor 🤠🤠,” she captioned the Jan. 25 post set to a remixed sound of Miguel’s “Sure Thing.”

The 35-year-old opened the sliding doors to her villa in the first shot and showed off her green bikini in the next.

Graham included some clips of herself riding a bike through the forest and watching the sunset. While on vacation, she enjoyed a tray of chips and drumsticks in the pool and snacked on bacon, popsicles and cheesecake on separate occasions. Graham tossed in shots of some R&R including champagne popping, dance parties, IV treatments, monopoly and swimming with a view.

“Vacay done RIGHT🔥,” Katie Hughes wrote in the comments, while Ines Rau quipped, “Queen on queen on queen.”

Graham took to TikTok to break down one of her bathroom post-shower dance parties.

“Do you ever just...” she captioned the Jan. 24 post to the sound of Post Malone’s “Circles.”

Graham was wrapped in a white towel and belted into her hairbrush as a pretend microphone. “Seasons change and our love went cold / Feed the flame ’cause we can’t let it go / Run away, but we’re running in circles,” the mom of three sang.

She also posted a fun video of herself doing somersaults in the pool on Jan. 23. She wore a black bikini set and dove forward before returning with a flip to sip her red wine waiting by the edge of the water.

“🍷 🏝️ ,” Graham captioned the post with a few simple emojis.

