Ashley Graham Releases Children’s Book With Important Message About Beauty
Model Ashley Graham never ceases to inspire. Throughout her career, she has been an outspoken advocate for body positivity and self-acceptance. She is dedicated to the idea that beauty “comes in all forms,” and shouldn’t be defined by any one industry.
And now, she has released a children’s book to that effect. A Kid’s Book About Beauty hits shelves today, June 4. The picture book is intended to help younger children “build their confidence, self-love, and belief in their own inner and outer beauty,” according to the Penguin Random House description.
As important as it is meant to be for those who read it, it was just as crucial for Graham to write it. “This project was so fun and important to me,” she wrote in an Instagram post yesterday. “I dedicated this book to my nine-year-old self, a little girl who needed to hear these words. I hope you find someone in your life, or even yourself, who will find this book as meaningful as I do. Everyone needs a little reminder to speak kinder to themselves and the people around them. “
The fact is, according to Graham, “beauty comes from within” and can be found in so many different forms in the world. “If you are always kind to people and treating people the way that you want to be treated, that’s beautiful.”
Though meant for children, the message within is important for everyone to hear. A Kid’s Book About Beauty is available now through major retailers like Amazon.