Ashley Graham Reveals Her Parenting Superpower As a Mom of Three Boys

Ashley Graham is a super mom. The model, who is a brand ambassador for Coterie, shared the sweetest video in partnership with the sustainable diaper company.

The clip featured snippets of Graham and her three sons—Isaac, Roman and Malachi—paired with a heartfelt voiceover message.

“The day I became a mom, everything changed. I didn’t know anything could be so hard, or so messy, or so fun, or so cute,” read the caption on the Jan. 12 post. “The only constant in parenting is change, and we’re here for all of it.”

Graham and her husband, Justin Ervin, have been married since 2010. They share 1-year-old twins, Malachi and Roman, and eldest son Isaac, who turns 3 this month.

“I cannot believe I made these babies,” gushed Graham, accompanied by a video of the three crawling in their Coterie diapers. “Look at them!”

Graham said she’s finally getting the hang of this whole motherhood thing.

“In the moments of chaos, the moments of madness I am very chilled,” she continued. “I have changed diapers on the floors of department stores, in the back of cars, on my own lap, and I like to think of that as my superpower.”

She shared that she’s loved watching her boys grow over the past couple of years. The twins might be too young to develop personalities—they mostly just “love feeding each other,” she said—but Isaac is a curious little one.

“[He’s] just discovering the world and blossoming right before our eyes,” the 35-year-old explained.

